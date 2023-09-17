IPU President Duarte Pacheco. (Photo: VNA)

Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Duarte Pacheco has called the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which wrapped up in Hanoi on September 16, a success, and lauded Vietnam’s thorough preparations for the event.Pacheco told the press following the conclusion of the conference that the event brought together 500 young parliamentarians, including more than 300 foreigners, the biggest-ever number.The conference’s theme “The Role of Youth in Accelerating the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals through Digital Transformation and Innovations" will be discussed at the IPU Assembly in Angola this October, according to the IPU President.“Personally, I believe it is a positive initiative,” he said, adding “digitalisation and innovation are essential, and we need to ensure concrete implementation.”