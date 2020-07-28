Sci-Tech Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese youths Facebook in collaboration with Vietnet Information Technology - Media Center (Vietnet-ICT), the University of Social Sciences and Humanities - Hanoi National University, HOCMAI Education System and Institute of Social Development Studies (ISDS) officially launched the We Think Digital programme in Vietnam on July 22.

Sci-Tech HCM City announces digital transformation programme Ho Chi Minh City announced a programme on digital transformation along with a data sharing and integration platform at a conference on July 22.

Sci-Tech Digital transformation key to media survival While news agencies are facing decreasing revenues from readership, advertisement and the State budget, digital transformation is required to help media survive, develop and catch up with the developments of the region and the world, said Hoang Vinh Bao, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech Commercialising research results needs collaboration between gov’t, firms The Government should have specific measures to enhance collaboration between academia and businesses so that more research can be converted into practical technology, heard a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on July 20.