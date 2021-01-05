IT application bolstered in State audit activities
The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has bolstered the application of information technology (IT) in its activities, as 18 types of auditing software have come into use and remote audits are on the horizon, Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc said on January 5.
The SAV conference in Hanoi on January 5 to launch tasks in 2021 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has bolstered the application of information technology (IT) in its activities, as 18 types of auditing software have come into use and remote audits are on the horizon, Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc said on January 5.
He made the statement during a SAV conference in Hanoi to launch tasks in 2021, attended by Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Phung Quoc Hien.
In his remarks, Hien spoke highly of the efforts of the SAV last year against a backdrop of COVID-19, calling on it to promptly implement the strategy for audit development to 2030 and the State Audit Law.
He also urged the auditing sector to promote the application of IT, raise the capacity of auditors, and closely work with relevant agencies and foreign partners.
The SAV is projected to conduct 181 audits this year while continuing with administrative reform and IT application to raise efficiency.
It will also further bolster international cooperation and integration to affirm its role and position in the region and the world, especially as Chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for the 2018-2021 term.
In addition to major audit cases at home, it is also working with other countries in a cooperative environmental audit on water management in the Mekong River basin, Phoc added.
The SAV handled 174 cases last year and completed a report of audit results in 2019. It also suggested the NA and the Government amend, remove, or replace 198 documents out of tune with regulations or reality, in a bid to prevent losses and curb waste.
As of the end of 2020, SAV had proposed settlement of irregularities involving an estimated 60.03 trillion VND (about 2.6 billion USD) during the year and detected five violation cases that were transferred to competent agencies for legal action.
It also provided relevant agencies with 131 dossiers to serve inspection, investigation, and supervision work, as well as information for meetings of the Government, the NA, and agencies./.