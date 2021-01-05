Sci-Tech Vietnam seeks widespread digital transformation National digital transformation will not only be conducted at State and Government agencies but go far beyond, especially at enterprises, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong told a Government press conference on January 4.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientist in Japan discovers invasive plant’s health benefits A research group led by Assoc. Prof. Tran Dang Xuan at Japan’s Hiroshima University recently publicised a study on the potential application of a grass species scientifically known as Andropogon virginicus which is good for human health.

Sci-Tech Top 10 science-technology events for 2020 announced The Club of Science and Technology Journalists within the Vietnam Journalists’ Association announced the top 10 outstanding science-technology events for 2020 in Hanoi in December.