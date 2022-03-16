Society VAVA steps up collaboration to improve living conditions of AO/dioxin victims The Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) will step up cooperation to improve living conditions of Agent Orange/dioxin victims and people with disabilities under an agreement signed with the Centre for Social Initiatives Promotion (CSIP) on March 15.

Society Hanoi lifts 9pm ban on dine-in food, beverage venues Hanoi's authorities have allowed dine-in food and beverage venues to operate as normal, lifting the requirement to close before 9pm which has been enforced for months to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Hanoi to reopen pedestrian spaces from March 18 The capital city of Hanoi will reopen pedestrian spaces in downtown Hoan Kiem district from March 18 after nearly a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Society Vietnam reinstates pre-pandemic entry and exit procedures The Vietnamese Government has agreed to reinstate pre-pandemic entry and exit procedures for foreigners and Vietnamese living overseas from March 15.