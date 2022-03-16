Italian academy opens course for Vietnamese students
The International Academy of Naples (IAN) in southern Italy has opened a training course on design, fashion, hotel and food for Vietnamese students.
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Attending the opening ceremony, Silvio Vecchione, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Naples, affirmed the importance of professional education and training, calling it a key lever for the career development of the new generation, including Vietnamese students.
He said that in the time to come, he will continue to promote cooperation with IAN, focusing on cultural and educational exchanges and other events contributing to the promotion of the Vietnamese culture, tradition, and history in Italy.
Founded in 2008, IAN is a top training facility in Naples regarding the professions of design, fashion, tourism, hotel management, and food.
About 100 Vietnamese students are studying in universities in the Italian region./.