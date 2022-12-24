Italian Communist Party Secretary appreciates Vietnam’s development achievements
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung had a working session on December 22 with Secretary of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) Mauro Alboresi, who spoke highly of socio-economic development achievements Vietnam has gained after more than 35 years of renewal under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung (R) meets Secretary of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) Mauro Alboresi (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung had a working session on December 22 with Secretary of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) Mauro Alboresi, who spoke highly of socio-economic development achievements Vietnam has gained after more than 35 years of renewal under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
Stressing that Vietnam is one of the models for communist and workers’ parties around the world to follow, Mauro Alboresi expressed his wish to further deepen the traditional friendship between the two parties in the coming time.
For his part, Hung thanked Italy’s political parties and people for supporting Vietnam during its past struggle for nation liberation and reunification and the renewal and nation building cause at present.
He suggested the two sides step up delegation exchanges and theoretical cooperation, and promote the image of Vietnam in Italy, especially on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2023.
On the occasion of the coming New Year, the Vietnamese diplomat wished the Secretary and other leaders of the PCI good health to continue making positive contributions to developing the two parties’ relations./.