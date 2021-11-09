Italy, ASEAN strengthen security cooperation
Photo: itasean.orgRome (VNA) – A series of seminars on security cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Italy opened in Rome on November 8.
The five-day event is jointly held by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Interior, within the framework of the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue joined other ambassadors and representatives of security forces from ASEAN member countries at the event that is scheduled to focus on emerging serious challenges like organised crime, international terrorism, drug crime, cybercrime and illegal immigration.
The participations are expected to reach consensus on effective cooperation mechanisms to cope with these challenges.
In his remarks, Secretary-General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ettore Francesco Sequi said Italy considers consolidating relations with ASEAN member countries a priority, both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union (EU).
Italy commits to increasing cooperation initiatives in different fields with ASEAN, the official said.
The seminars also offer an opportunity for law enforcement forces of ASEAN and Italy to expand their interaction and mutual understanding./.