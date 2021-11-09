World Cambodia continues closing preschools, Laos to offer booster shots The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport on November 8 requested all preschools nationwide remained close until further notice, because children aged below 5 have yet to be vaccinated.

ASEAN Third ASEAN-RoK Day held virtually The Mission of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to ASEAN, in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat, held the third ASEAN-RoK Day on November 9 on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of bilateral dialogue partnership.

World Thailand prioritises sustainable, balanced and inclusive development in APEC 2022 In the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Chairmanship Year 2022, Thailand will focus on promoting sustainable, balanced and inclusive development across the socio-economic and environmental aspects that can be enjoyed by all.