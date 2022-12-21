Society My Son heritage site restoration project - evidence of Vietnam-India friendship The joint project to restore My Son World Cultural Heritage Site in Quang Nam province is vivid evidence of the solidarity, friendship and effective cooperation between the Governments and peoples of Vietnam and India, stated Indian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Subhash P Gupta.

Society HCM City launches action programme for children The Ho Chi Minh City Children Committee and the Save the Children organisation on December 20 launched an action programme for children in the city until 2030.

Society Front leader sends letter of greetings to Christians President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has sent a letter of congratulations to Catholic and Protestant dignitaries, priests and followers nationwide, wishing them a warm and merry Christmas.

Society Relevant forces well coordinate in settling IUU violations Greater efforts are needed to promptly detect, prevent, handle violations related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, especially acts of brokerage to bring Vietnamese fishing vessels to foreign waters for illegal fishing, an official from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Directorate of Fisheries (DoF) has said.