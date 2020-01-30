Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on January 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,185 VND/USD on January 30, up 15 VND from the last session of the Year of the Pig (January 22).

Business Ca Mau tourism creates trademark, becoming spearhead economy 2019 is a year in which Ca Mau tourism harvested “good fruits”. The strong acceleration of Ca Mau tourism has created a trademark among visitors.

Business Belgium workshop looks into EVFTA, EVIPA A workshop was held at the headquarters of the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels, Belgium, on January 28 to clear up parliamentarians’ concern regarding the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Business CPI in January hits record high in recent 7 years Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in January hit a record high, up 1.23 percent over the previous month and 6.43 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).