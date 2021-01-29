January foreign tourist arrivals up 9 pct. month-on-month
Passengers leave the plane after a flight (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam welcomed 17,736 foreign visitors in January, a month-on-month increase of 9 percent but down 99.1 percent year-on-year, the General Statistics Office announced on January 29.
As Vietnam continues to impose COVID-19 prevention measures and has yet to open its border to international travel, the January figure primarily comprised foreign experts and technicians, along with truck drivers entering via land border gates.
Visitors from Asia accounted for the lion’s share, of 89 percent.
Revenue from accommodation and catering services was estimated to have risen 2.7 percent against December while tourism revenue inched up 0.7 percent.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism ordered cities and provinces nationwide to bolster inspections of tourist destinations, accommodation establishments, and vehicles carrying passengers during and after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Festivals must follow regulations and guidelines on COVID-19 prevention and control./.