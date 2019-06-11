Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

A training session on water resources protection was held for pupils at the Nguyen Du secondary school in Rach Gia city, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, on June 11.The session was part of a project on boosting wastewater management capacity in Kien Giang, which has been carried out under the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s Partnership Program since October 2017.Participating pupils learnt about local water conditions, wastewater treatment process, and solutions to clean rivers and sea. They also learnt to save the resources and limit their release of wastewater into the environment.Kien Giang’s wastewater management capacity enhancement project will run until March 2020 to prepare public personnel necessary skills in the matter.The Mekong Delta is in need of developing its wastewater treatment system. It has been facing difficulties in policy planning for wastewater management and in building, running and maintaining a system to monitor the issue.The province has received assistance from Japan’s Kobe city in training local personnel and engineers and transferring technologies. Kobe has shared its experience in relevant law-making activities and organisation of apparatus, sent experts to Kien Giang, and offered training courses to the province.-VNA