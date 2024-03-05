Culture - Sports Da Lat to host first Vietnam classical music festival A Vietnam classical music festival (VCMF) will be held for the first time in the Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat – the UNESCO Creative Music City - from March 10-17.

Culture - Sports Hanoi Opera House launches night tourism product The Hanoi Opera House Management Board on March 2 evening launched a night cultural tourism product named “Music Garden”, with which people can enjoy music and the theatre’s architectural beauty at night.