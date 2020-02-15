World Thailand considers CPTPP membership Thailand’s International Economic Policy Committee has held a meeting to consider the pros and cons of Thailand joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for a Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as well as gathering public input.

World EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement goes through Czech lower house The Chamber of Deputies (Lower House) of the Parliament of the Czech Republic has passed a resolution supporting some international agreements, including the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), according to public broadcaster Česká Televise.

Politics ASEAN Chairman issues statement on responding to COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as Chairman of ASEAN in 2020, issued a statement on ASEAN’s joint response to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in the face of complicated development of the epidemic.

World Singapore worries about looming recession due to COVID-19 The possibility of a recession looms over Singapore and the country’s economy will take a hit, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said.