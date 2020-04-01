Society Russian radio praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 prompt response Russian radio Sputnik has lauded the Vietnamese Government’s prompt response to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, especially its decision to declare a nationwide epidemic and social-distancing order.

Society Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing The Department of Immigration is shutting offices for the foreseeable future, but foreigners needing visa renewals should not be overly concerned.

Society HCM City to strictly manage delivery of goods The HCM City Department of Health on March 31 instructed relevant agencies and local authorities to strictly manage delivery of goods by restaurants, food stores and supermarkets.