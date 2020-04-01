Russian radio praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 prompt response
A street with a poster calling for joint efforts in the COVID-19 combat in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Russian radio Sputnik has lauded the Vietnamese Government’s prompt response to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, especially its decision to declare a nationwide epidemic and social-distancing order.
The radio quoted experts as saying that the nationwide epidemic announcement at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at only more than 200 has demonstrated the government’s timely reaction.
The declaration has helped the government, agencies and people make preparedness for the disease combat, experts said, adding that the announcement at such an early date has also enabled the government to use strict quarantine measures in order to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Thanks to the decision, Vietnam has completely barred imported cases via roads, waterways, air and sea routes, the radio said.
According to Sputnik, Vietnam has done well in the disease control, quarantine and treatment work, with the participation of the army, public security force and health workers.
With such drastic measures as well as cooperation, solidarity and law observance of Vietnamese people, and great efforts of the forces involved, Vietnam is likely to contain the pandemic and stamp it out at the approach of the summer, the radio said./.