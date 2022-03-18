Japanese city’s feelings for Vietnamese students
Sixteen Vietnamese students of the Goto Japanese language school in Goto city of Nagasaki Prefecture will graduate this month.
The school for Vietnamese students was set up by local authorities and the University of Nagasaki in 2020, following an agreement signed between Nagasaki Prefecture and the Da Nang Department of Home Affairs in 2018.
Local authorities have worked to create the best conditions for the students to live and study in the city, Mayor Noguchi Ichitaro said.
In the face of COVID-19, Goto authorities have assisted foreign students with vaccination against the disease, and presented face masks and aid packages to them.
Vietnamese students have been considered citizens of Goto and received assistance from the city and the Japanese government. The city’s authorities stay regularly in touch with the school to support daily activities of the students, with a hope to welcome more foreign students in the future.
Mayor Noguchi highly valued Vietnamese students’ diligence and enthusiasm, stating that they are loved by the local people.
They greatly contribute to people-to-people exchange via musical performances and introduction of Vietnamese dishes, he added.
After graduation, the students will continue their study at Japanese universities and specialised schools./.
