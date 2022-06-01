Japanese cultural event for children underway in Hanoi
A series of activities are held as part of the Japanese cultural event at the Vietnam Women’s Museum. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A Japanese cultural event is being held at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in downtown Hanoi for kids to mark International Children’s Day (June 1) and the start of the summer vacation.
“Welcome the summer with Japanese culture” is also a lead-up to the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations, aiming to enhance understanding of Japan’s distinctive culture and strengthen solidarity between the two countries.
It features a series of activities, including exhibitions of traditional Japanese dolls as well as Japan’s national dress the kimono, Ikebana floral arrangements and traditional toys like kendama, koma, hanetsuki and tako.
On display are 108 Japanese dolls of various shapes and sizes, including a set of Hina dolls displayed on a seven-tier stand.
There is also an interactive area for visitors to explore and experience Japanese culture with an opportunity to try on yukata costumes, make wagashi – a Japanese traditional sweet, and learn the arts of ikebana and origami./.