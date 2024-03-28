Japanese doctor awarded “Honorary citizen of Thua Thien - Hue province” title
Japanese doctor Tadashi Hattori, who is CEO at Asia - Pacific Prevention of Blindness Association (APBA), was awarded the "Honorary citizen of Thua Thien - Hue province" title in recognition of his outstanding achievements and contributions to the central locality’s development for peace and social progress.
Chairman of the Thua Thien - Hue provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phuong (R) hands over the title to Tadashi Hattori.(Photo: VNA)Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) - Japanese doctor Tadashi Hattori, who is CEO at Asia - Pacific Prevention of Blindness Association (APBA), was awarded the "Honorary citizen of Thua Thien - Hue province" title in recognition of his outstanding achievements and contributions to the central locality’s development for peace and social progress.
Addressing the awarding ceremony on March 28, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phuong praised Hattori's contributions to the locality’s health sector over the past 20 years, stressing the expert has devoted his heart to bringing light to poor patients with eye diseases, with tens of thousands of free surgeries in Vietnam.
His noble action left a deep impression in the hearts of the people, contributing to spreading trust and hope in the community, Phuong said.
In Thua Thien - Hue, he not only directly performs surgeries but also transfers techniques, imparts knowledge and skills, and mobilises resources to improve service quality at the Hue Eye Hospital. He is an example for local medical workers to follow in improving qualifications and better serving the people.
Prof. Hattori said he is pleased to receive this title, adding that he will continue to accompany the province to bring light to more local patients with difficult circumstances.
Prof. Hattori, born in Osaka, graduated from Medicine Kyoto University, one of the eight most prestigious universities in Japan. He is one of the leading experts in Japan in treating cataract and retinal diseases, and also the world’s leading surgeon in Vitrectomy and Phaco surgery.
Since 2002, the professor has trained more than 60 highly skilled ophthalmologists from hospitals in Vietnam and offered free operations to over 60,000 disadvantaged patients with eye diseases in Vietnam. He has performed about 6,000 surgeries in Thua Thien – Hue. Last year, the professor helped mobilise 20,000 USD in aid for the Hue Eye Hospital to implement a free eye surgery project for poor children.
He was awarded the Friendship Medal by the President and the insignia “For health of people” by the Ministry of Health. He won the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Award, often called "Nobel Prize of Asia"./.