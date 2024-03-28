Society ASEAN guidance on empowering women, children launched The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), in collaboration with United Nations offices in Vietnam, on March 28 held a public launch of the ASEAN Regional Guidance on empowering women and children: Delivering quality social work services for those at risk of or affected by violence and development of an action plan for rollout in Vietnam.

Society Quang Nam works to stop boats from staying unconnected to vessel monitoring system The central province of Quang Nam has said that it is exerting efforts to prevent the state in which fishing boats losing vessel monitoring system (VMS) signals as it is an effective measure to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Nestlé Vietnam model empowers Vietnamese women A model was launched in Hanoi on March 27 aiming to diversify sustainable livelihood opportunities for women in some Vietnamese localities.

Society Vietnam joins charity fair in Japan The Women’s Association of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan joined a charity fair recently held by the Asia-Pacific Ladies Friendship Society (ALFS) in Tokyo.