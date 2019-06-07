People in Phnom Penh see off Vietnam's volunteer soldiers returning to the homeland on May 2, 1983 after fulfilling their mission in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

- The overthrow of the Pol Pot regime in Cambodia by the Vietnamese volunteer troops was an act of saving the humanity, and a great contribution to the international community, said a Japanese expert.In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents, Prof. Go Ito from Japan’s Meiji University highlighted the significance of efforts made by the Vietnamese army to help Cambodia escape from the Pol Pot genocidal regime 40 years ago, saying that this contributed to bringing peace to the Cambodian people.The Vietnamese troops well completed its mission in Cambodia, he said.According to the expert, in the late 1970s, the international community hardly knew about the Pol Pot genocide and its barbarous acts of violating human rights in Cambodia.While judging the ruling of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), Ito said that the international community had agreed to make the strongest judgment against these extremely serious human right violations.In other words, acts of violating human rights have been strictly prohibited, but the genocide in Cambodia at that time was even more horrible than violations of human rights, he stressed.This was a strong judgment, which sent to the international community a clear message that the genocide was an unforgivable action.-VNA