Japanese firms interested in Vietnamese technologies
Many Japanese enterprises attending the Japan IT Week Osaka 2022, which concluded on January 21, showed great interest in a face recognition solution named CMC Intelligent Video Analytics and Management System (CIVAMS), and digital transformation solution Cloud MSP researched and developed by CMC Corporation of Vietnam.
At the Japan IT Week Osaka 2022 (Source: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – Many Japanese enterprises attending the Japan IT Week Osaka 2022, which concluded on January 21, showed great interest in a face recognition solution named CMC Intelligent Video Analytics and Management System (CIVAMS), and digital transformation solution Cloud MSP researched and developed by CMC Corporation of Vietnam.
Akira Terakado, Managing Director of Si&C Digital Corporation, said that he is impressed by the CIVAMS by CMC, which enable the firm to understand the working attitude of its staff.
Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, Director of CMC Japan, a subsidiary of CMC Corporation said that in three days joining the exhibition, the company received more than 500 visitors, while 50 companies requested for partnership.
Hang hoped through the event, CMC Japan can expand cooperation with businesses in Kansai region, seek new opportunities and new projects, and introduce more Vietnamese-developed technologies to Japanese customers.
CMC Japan is striving to clinch the leading position in IT outsourcing in Japan, Hang added.
CMC Japan, which was set up in 2017, is partnering with more than 100 enterprises in Japan such as Softbank Technology, Si&C, SRA, Intage and OST./.