Culture - Sports Online Ehon book reading to entertain children amid pandemic The library of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam will organise an online Ehon (picture book) reading event to bring joy to children in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports Historical film released to celebrate National Day A documentary that provides thorough and systematic information about Vietnam’s history during the two resistance wars is being aired on various local television channels in celebration of the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2).

Culture - Sports Int'l Army Games 2021: Vietnam joins “Safe Environment” competition The chemistry team of the Vietnam People’s Army on August 25 participated in the “Safe Environment” category within the framework of the International Army Games 2021 at Korla military base in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.