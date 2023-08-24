Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Belgian Senate President impressed by Thua Thien-Hue’s development Visiting President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose on August 23 expressed her impression of Thua Thien-Hue’s high Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), which, she said, demonstrated the central province’s dynamic development.

Videos Belgian Senate President visits Quang Tri President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D'Hose paid a working visit to the central province of Quang Tri on August 23 as part of her official visit to Vietnam.

Politics State-level funeral to be held for Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh A State-level funeral will be held for Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, who passed away on August 22 night at his home in Hai Phong city after a period of illness.