Japan’s Komeito party leader highlights prospects of cooperation with Vietnam
Chief Representative of Japan’s Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo talked about his country’s cooperation with Vietnam and the development prospects for the time ahead, during a press meeting in Hanoi on August 23.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets with Komeito Chief Representative Yamaguchi Natsuo in Hanoi on August 23. (Photo: VNA)
Komeito is a coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Japan. Its delegation paid a working visit to Vietnam from August 21 to 23 as part of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973 - 2023).
Yamaguchi said that as both countries used to undergo the pain of wars, they wish to build sustainable peace. Japan has assisted Vietnam to overcome post-war difficulties, helping intensify bilateral relations and boost common development.
Highly valuing the Vietnamese people’s efforts in post-war national development, he noted that he had visited Vietnam for the first time in 1991 and now returning to the country after 32 years, expressing his surprise at the development of the local economy as well as the two countries’ relations.
The Komeito leader said he is proud that over the last 50 years, Japan has made contributions to socio-economic development in Vietnam.
He went on to say that Vietnam and Japan share many similarities, voicing his belief that people-to-people exchanges, which have been growing in all fields, will keep flourishing even more to contribute to regional and global peace and stability.
Talking about the cooperation areas that both can further step up in the coming time, he held that to develop its economy, Vietnam needs developed infrastructure, and that he believes Japan’s assistance in this regard will be an important factor for the Southeast Asian country’s development.
Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai (fifth from left) and Chief Representative of the Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo (fourth from left) at a meeting in Hanoi on August 22. (Photo: VNA)A more important factor contributing to local economic development is high-quality human resources, Yamaguchi said, suggesting Vietnam train high-quality manpower.
Japan has gained experiences and advanced techniques during its development process, and it is ready to share them with young Vietnamese people who will later return to contribute to their homeland’s development, he said.
The Komeito Chief Representative added as more than 1,000 Japanese enterprises are operating in Vietnam, it is necessary to have human resources for the fields they invest in.
Japan expects a good circulation when Vietnamese workers trained in the Northeast Asian country will return to work for the Japanese firms investing in Vietnam so as to help fuel the local economy, he noted.
Yamaguchi also expressed his interest in the collaboration in training manpower for law enforcement at sea to guarantee navigation security, safety and freedom, and prevent and respond to natural disasters.
The bilateral cooperation in maritime security will be a highly crucial field in the coming time, according to him./.