The 27th Vietnam International Jewelery Fair – VIJF 2018 opened in Ho Chi Minh City’s Phu Tho Exhibition Centre on November 8.The five-day fair sees 240 pavilions displaying jewelery products, and jewelery making machinery and equipment.Besides, international jewelery brands from Italy, Turkey, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Poland, Cambodia and China are on the display along with domestic brands like SJC, DOJI, and Phuc Loc.The fair is divided into sections to well serve visitors and customers, including areas for domestic and international jewelery, diamond and gems selling, machinery, equipment and technology in the industry, after-sales and warranty services, and reception, and a space for businesses.Dao Cong Thang, head of the fair’s organising board and Deputy Director of the Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC), said the VIJF has been organised in 26 consecutive years, thus becoming a traditional festival of the sector and a destination for product promotion and partnership formation.The same day, the Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) launched the biggest-ever jewelry week in HCM City’s Saigon Centre, introducing about 90 works from three new collections.Within the event’s framework, PNJ also introduces its 17 masterpices on ao dai (traditional long dress).On the occasion, PNJ and Swarovski announced their cooperation with the introduction of the sole product PNJ Suncut, marking 30 years of the formation and development of PNJ.The event will run through November 11. - VNA