JICA-funded project helps Da Nang enhance waste classification at source
A workshop was held in the central city of Da Nang on August 2 to kick off the second phase of a project on waste classification at source and waste recycling funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the locality.
Illustrative image (Photo: danang.gov.vn)Da Nang (VNA) – A workshop was held in the central city of Da Nang on August 2 to kick off the second phase of a project on waste classification at source and waste recycling funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the locality.
The event was jointly hosted by the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) of Japan.
According to Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources To Van Hung, the first phase of the project, implemented for five years within JICA’s Development Partner Programme as part of the bilateral cooperation programme between Da Nang and Japan’s Yokohama city, has proven effective.
Officials of Da Nang have been trained directly in Japan, and many models piloted in Hai Chau and Thanh Khe districts.
Addressing the workshop, Tsukiji Makoto from IGES introduced a plan to implement the project’s second phase in 2022-2025, which will focus on establishing a sustainable resource recirculation system for urban solid waste in Da Nang; developing a map of "hotspots" of waste in the city; piloting activities in Hai Chau, Thanh Khe, and Lien Chieu districts; and developing policies on solid waste classification and treatment.
According to Dr. Pham Phu Song Toan from the University of Technology and Education (UTE) under the University of Da Nang, the city needs to build plans to collect, classify and treat organic waste at source, especially at restaurants and hotels; and develop a database system on waste.
Da Nang is striving to reuse and recycle 15% of solid waste by 2025./.