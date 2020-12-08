Society Nearly 350 citizens brought home from UAE, India Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India were carried to the homeland in a flight conducted by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on December 7-8.

Society HCM City in need of more affordable housing Ho Chi Minh City is expected to need an additional 160,000 social housing apartments in the next decade to meet its rising population and demand for affordable housing, according to the city’s Department of Construction.

Society Women’s role in peace building upheld The role of women in building peace was upheld by delegates to the international conference on women, peace and security themed “Strengthening women’s role in building and sustaining peace: from commitments to results” which opened on December 7 evening.

Society Int’l conference strengthens women’s role in building, sustaining peace The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the United Nations, opened an international conference on women, peace and security themed “Strengthening women’s role in building and sustaining peace: from commitments to results” on December 7.