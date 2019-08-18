From left: head of the Lao National Assembly's external relations committee Eksavang Vongvichit; head of the Vietnamese National Assembly's external relations committe Nguyen Van Giau; and head of the committee for external relations, international cooperation, information and communications of the Cambodian parliament Chheang Vun celebrate after the joint statement was signed (Photo: VNA)

– Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV) are set to promote the traditional solidarity and friendship among their parliaments and step up joint projects in the CLV Development Triangle Area, according to a joint statement issued on August 18.The joint statement was the outcome of the two-day seventh conference of the external relations committees of the countries’ parliaments held in Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh.According to the document, the meeting highly valued the three sides’ achievements in border demarcation, border marker planting and increasing, fighting cross-border crime, and ensuring security in border areas.The officials highlighted the importance of stronger coordination between the CLV’s parliaments and governments, along with activities to enhance cooperation among their people and businesses.The committees for external relations reiterated the commitment to effectively realising the joint statements adopted at their previous conferences, boosting ties in legislative and supervisory activities, and supervising the issues of shared concern of the countries.They will also advance cooperation in managing water and forest resources, adapting to and mitigating climate change, ensuring cyber security, training human resources, and regularly sharing information on the website of the CLV Development Triangle Area.The joint statement also strongly called on the three governments to work more closely together and take necessary solutions to prevent cross-border trafficking of forest products and drugs.It underscored the importance of mobilising support from development partners and international financial institutions to serve economic, social and cultural development in the region, especially in implementing the plan to connect the three economies until 2030.The committee for external relations, international cooperation, information and communications of the Cambodian parliament will host the eighth conference in 2021, according to the statement.The CLV Development Triangle Area groups 13 provinces, comprising four Cambodian provinces (Ratanakiri, Stung Treng, Mondulkiri, Kratie), four Lao provinces (Attapeu, Salavan, Sekong, Champasak), and five Vietnamese provinces (Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Binh Phuoc).They cover 144,300 sq.km., or 19.3 percent of the three countries’ combined area. There are over 7 million people in the area, accounting for 6.1 percent of their total population.-VNA