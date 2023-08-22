- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left Hanoi at noon on August 22, concluding his three-day official visit to Vietnam at an invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thuong.While here, the leader paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and laid a wreath at the monument to war martyrs near there. He met Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, held talks with President Thuong, and had separate meetings with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. He also visited some economic and cultural establishments in Hanoi’s neighbouring provinces of Bac Ninh and Hai Duong.The two sides engaged in in-depth discussions on measures to enhance cooperation in politics, economy-trade, investment, transport and logistics, culture, and tourism as well as various issues of mutual interest.At their talks, the two Presidents agreed to facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels through Party, State, Government and parliamentary channels as well as people-to-people exchanges.They vowed to uphold the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms such as the Intergovernmental Committee, political consultations and other mechanisms to enhance mutual understanding and trust, and expand bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors.In economic and trade ties, the two sides discussed promising cooperation areas such as tourism, information technology, agriculture, transport and logistics. They expressed readiness to take full advantage of the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union to boost two-way trade in the near future./.