Khanh Hoa calls for NGOs’ aid in health, education, agriculture
The People's Committee of Khanh Hoa, in collaboration with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, on June 27 organised a conference to promote foreign non-governmental aid into the central coastal province in 2023.
The conference aims to promote foreign non-governmental aid into Khanh Hoa in 2023. (Photo: VNA)
The conference, held in-person in Nha Trang city and connected to 14 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the world, aims to inform the organisations about priority projects of Khanh Hoa in the coming time; and is also an opportunity to further strengthen cooperation between the province and the foreign NGOs.
Specially, there are 35 projects that the province is calling for aid in in the 2021-2025 period, with a total capital of over 44 million USD. They are mainly in the fields of health, education, social issue settlement, agro-forestry-fisheries, and climate change response.
Le Huu Hoang, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, acknowledged and thanked for the support and active cooperation of foreign NGOs and State agencies over the past time.
The province commits to always accompanying and coordinating with foreign NGOs, international organisations and donors to effectively implement cooperation agreements; is ready to allocate appropriate resources; and continues to recommend reforming administrative procedures, perfecting cooperation regulations to facilitate the implementation of aid programmes and projects, Hoang added.
From 2018 to May 2023, more than 50 foreign NGOs provided 99 project and non-project grants with a total capital of nearly 4.1 million USD for Khanh Hoa.
On this occasion, the People’s Committee of Khanh Vinh district and France’s Hoa Trang - Fleur Blanche signed a memorandum of understanding on providing financial support to rebuild toilets at two schools in the district./.