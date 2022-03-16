Khanh Hoa: Fisherman in distress brought ashore for treatment
The injured man is carried by the rescue team. (Photo: laodong.vn)Khanh Hoa (VNA) - The maritime search and rescue coordination centre in region 4 on March 16 rescued and brought ashore a fisherman, who was seriously injured while fishing in the territorial waters around Spratly (Truong Sa) archipelago.
The fisherman named Le That, born in 1975 in the central Quang Nam province’s Nui Thanh district, encountered a serious work-related accident. Initial first aid results showed that he was very weak with a broken neck, heavy bleeding, and fainting.
The captain of his ship, which was operating 387 nautical miles to the northeast of the central Khanh Hoa province’s Nha Trang city at that time, called for urgent medical support on March 14.
Since the man was facing a high risk of death, the centre sent a ship and two military doctors for the rescue mission. Due to bad weather, the team reached the scene on March 15 morning, with necessary medical treatment immediately conducted.
The victim was then brought ashore for further treatment at Khanh Hoa general hospital in Nha Trang city./.
