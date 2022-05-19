Business Six more pangasius processing factories eligible to export to US The Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) under the United States Department of Agriculture has recognised six more Vietnamese pangasius processing factories that are eligible to export products to the US, raising the number of establishments to 19, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department (NAFIQAD).

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,142 VND/USD on May 19, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 to take place in July The Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 will take place at the National Conference Centre of Vietnam in Hanoi on July 21-22.

Videos Vietnam Blockchain Association makes debut The Vietnam Blockchain Association was launched in the capital city of Hanoi on May 17, the first official legal entity specialising in the field of blockchain technology.