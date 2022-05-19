Kien Giang calls for investments in 55 projects to mitigate natural disasters
The southern province of Kien Giang is calling for investment in 55 projects meant to cope with climate change and prevent natural disasters and coastal and riverine erosion.
Embankments built to create mud flats for growing mangrove forests in Kien Giang's Hon Dat district. (Photo: VNA)
The newly approved projects include 14 in transportation, 15 in agriculture and irrigation, 20 in water supply, two in water drainage, three in wastewater treatment, and one in solid waste treatment.
One of the transport projects will build a 3.1km road along the western coast of Phu Quoc island at a cost of 2.2 trillion VND (86 million USD).
Another is an erosion-prevention embankment along Vinh Thuan Yen beach in Ha Tien city.
The 6.3km dyke will cost 640 billion VND (27 million USD) and help cope with climate change and seawater rise, beautify the city’s urban area and foster tourism.
Kien Giang has mobilised investment from various sources in recent years for projects to cope with climate change and natural disasters, and they have proven effective, helping improve people’s livelihoods and fostering socio-economic development, according to its People’s Committee.
It has built 37 irrigation sluices in the western sea dyke, and they are functioning effectively.
Another 18 sluices and freshwater reservoirs are being built on Phu Quoc and islands in Kien Hai district, and various saltwater prevention projects along the coast in Rach Gia city and Chau Thanh and Kien Luong districts.
The province has asked the Government for funding for three urgent projects required for coping with climate change and preventing saltwater intrusion in rivers.
To cost a total of 2.85 trillion VND (122 million USD), they include a saltwater prevention project in the western sea in Kien Luong and Chau Thanh districts, construction of 16 sluices in An Bien and An Minh districts, and building and upgrading water supply works in rural areas./.