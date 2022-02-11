Kien Giang focuses on key projects for socio-economic development
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is accelerating the progress of key projects which are considered as a driving force to boost its socio-economic development.
Fishing boats in Ha Tien city, Kien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
A provincial leader said careful preparations for investment, land clearance, compensation, and resettlement serving projects set for the 2021 – 2025 period have been done.
Top priority projects for Kien Giang's socio-economic development this year include Rach Gia passenger port, provincial road No 964, a road along Cai Lon river, Thu Hai - Cong Su road, extended 3/2 road, Hon Dat - Kien Luong coastal road, and a coastal road connecting Kien Giang with neighbouring Ca Mau province, among others.
The province will also give attention to reviewing investment programmes and projects to develop irrigation systems, sluices, river and sea dykes, especially in its three production areas – the Long Xuyen Quadrangle, the west bank of the Hau River and the U Minh Thuong. The works will help meet the province's production requirements, and improve its capacity in natural disaster prevention and control and climate change response.
Another focus will be the construction of rural roads in association with new-style rural area building, particularly in disadvantaged areas.
Kien Giang also plans to concentrate its resources on the development of electricity infrastructure serving agricultural production and aquatic farming, as well as of renewable power for An Son, Nam Du and Tho Chau island communes.
According to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, Kien Giang strives to mobilise 41.11 trillion VND (1.81 billion USD) of social investment in 2022 to channel into socio-economic development projects./.