Road in Dong Thanh commune has been upgraded.(Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

Remote Dong Thanh commune in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang’s An Minh disitrict has been recently recognised as a new-style rural area.Comprehensive measures were carried out by the communal People’s Committee to complete the 19 criteria so as to gain the new style rural area status.The efforts by local residents and administration have paid off, helping create a facelift to the commune, with poverty rate being reduced from 17.99 percent in 2017 to 3.87 percent in 2018, and significant improvements in local livelihoods.The National Target Programme on New-style Rural Area Building, initiated by the Government in 2010, sets the criteria on socio-economic development, politics, and defence, aiming to boost rural regions of Vietnam. The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values.-VNA