The agricultural sector in Kien Giang province has identified an intercropping model of pineapple, areca nuts, and coconuts in Binh An commune, Chau Thanh district, as a key strategy to cope with climate change in coastal areas affected by saltwater intrusion.

Nearly 200 farmers in the district have adopted the model.

To cope with the impact of climate change, Huynh Van Be, a farmer in Tay Yen A commune in An Bien district, implements a rice-shrimp intercropping model, which has exhibited both resilience and effectiveness. He earns up to nearly 4,000 USD per hectare a year.

Kien Giang faces numerous challenges in adapting its production to climate change, including insufficient irrigation infrastructure, transportation constraints, and financial limitations. Moreover, initial barriers also involve the need to alter farmers’ production models and mindset.

Nevertheless, after more than five years of determined effort, the province has witnessed significant positive outcomes.

Kien Giang province and others in the Mekong Delta region have been putting great effort into action to promote sustainable development in the region amid climate change. Comprehensive research and assessments are needed to make the best use of resources and engage all economic sectors for long-term agricultural sustainability./.

