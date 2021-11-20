Kien Giang province welcomes first foreign tourists to Phu Quoc resort island
As many as 204 tourists from the Republic of Korea landed on Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang at noon on November 20, marking the first group of foreign visitors to the resort island in the “new normal” period after nearly 2 years of closure.
Speaking at a welcome ceremony, Director General of the Vietnam National Tourism Administration Nguyen Trung Khanh described the event as an important milestone marking a new step in the efforts to restore the tourism industry.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Kien Giang People’s Committee Nguyen Luu Trung expressed his belief that with dynamism and close collaboration among enterprises, Phu Quoc con welcome up to 400,000 visitors, both Vietnamese and foreign, from now to the end of this year.
During their 4-day stay, the Korean visitors will be accommodated at an exclusive facility to keep away from the community and activities of other tourists. They will take the second COVID-19 test on the last day of their stay./.