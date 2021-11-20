Travel “Mediterranean town” on Phu Quoc resort island Located in the southwest of Phu Quoc resort island, “Mediterranean town” developed by Sun Premier Village Primavera is a new check-in destination for fashion and travel enthusiasts.

Travel Da Nang welcomes international tourists in three phases After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central city of Da Nang has opened its door to international tourists under a three-phase pilot road map.

Travel More foreign visitors to arrive in central Quang Nam province A Vietjet Air flight carrying 100 foreign tourists is expected to arrive at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang at 11:05 pm on November 18.

Travel Quang Nam welcomes first visitors in new normal A group of 30 international visitors from the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Canada arrived in Quang Nam on November 17, becoming first tourists to visit the central province after it has been selected as one of localities piloting to welcome foreign visitors in the new normal.