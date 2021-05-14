Environment New green growth strategy to promote carbon-neutral economy The Ministry of Planning and Investment is working with relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to draft a national strategy on green growth for 2021-2030 and vision to 2050.

Environment Belgian firm joins domestic waste treatment project in Dong Nai The Belgian-base multinational conglomerate Menart is cooperating with the Vietnamese industrial developer Sonadezi Corporation to build a waste treatment plant in the southern province of Dong Nai’s Vinh Cuu district.

Environment Three central localities see wildlife violation reduction At least 86 percent of advertisements for illegal wildlife products in hotels, restaurants, bars, pet shops and herbal medicine shops in Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam were removed by local authorities in 2019 and 2020.

Environment Endangered sea turtle rescued in Quang Nam A female sea turtle that was rescued by a fisherman in Thang Binh district has been handed over to rescuers of the Da Nang-based SaSa Marine animals rescue team.