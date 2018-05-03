Tourists at a hotel in Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

– Islands of southern Kien Giang province became magnets for tourists during the National Reunification (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday starting on April 28, contributing to a sharp rise of visitors to this Mekong Delta locality in the first four months of 2018.Kien Giang welcomed over 270,000 tourist arrivals during the four-day holiday, up nearly 40 percent from the same period last year. They included more than 5,400 foreigners, rising by some 34 percent year on year, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.Most of the vacationers chose such islands as Phu Quoc, Lai Son, An Son, Nam Du, Hon Nghe and Hai Tac as their destinations. Notably, Phu Quoc Island attracted nearly 100,000 visitors during the holiday, compared to the previously estimated 40,000.Vice Chairman of the Phu Quoc district People’s Committee Huynh Quang Hung said despite a surge in the tourist number, local accommodation facilities were still able to provide the best services at stable prices.To serve the soaring travel demand, Phu Quoc International Airport increased domestic flights while Superdong Phu Quoc, a speedboat service provider, also offered more trips linking Rach Gia city and Ha Tien township in the mainland to this island during the holiday.As a result of its efforts, the province attracted more than 2.5 million tourists in the first four months of this year, up 18 percent from a year earlier.-VNA