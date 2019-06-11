The 2019 Hue Kite Festival is taking place in Hue ancient city of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to honour the traditional craft of kite making, which has existed in the locality for centuries.

The event gathers the top kite makers in the province for activities through June 12.

Kite flying was once a key source of entertainment for children in the summer months. Kite making and kite flying have long been considered an art form in this central province thanks to the diversity of kites created by local artisans. Local kites come in different sizes, types and colours and often resemble animals.

The event is part of the effort to make Hue busy with festivals year-round, as defined in the Government proposal to build it into “a city of festivals”.-VNA