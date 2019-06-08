At the festival (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The 2019 Hue Kite Festival kicked off in Hue ancient city of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on June 8 to honour the traditional craft of kite making, which has existed in the locality for centuries.

The event gathers the top kite makers in the province for activities through June 12.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Dung said kite making in Hue city has become famous to international friends through major exhibitions and festivals worldwide.



The traditional craft has been introduced in Indonesia, India, Thailand, France and international sea festivals hosted in Vietnam, he noted.

Dung voiced his belief that the kite festival will contribute to the development and conservation of the traditional kite making and flying of Hue.

The festival will include several kite flying shows, an exhibition of beautiful kites and workshops on kite making and decoration. There are sidelines activities, like singing and fashion shows, traditional games, a kite making contest and a kite painting contest for children.

Exhibitions, shows, games and contests will take place in Tu Tuong Park near the famed Truong Tien Bridge. Kite flying shows by popular artisans will be held at Ngo Mon Square in the citadel on the afternoons of June 8 and 9.

Kite flying was once a key source of entertainment for children in the summer months. Kite making and kite flying have long been considered an art form in this central province thanks to the diversity of kites created by local artisans. Local kites come in different sizes, types and colours and often resemble animals.

The event is part of the effort to make Hue busy with festivals year-round, as defined in the Government proposal to build it into “a city of festivals”.-VNA