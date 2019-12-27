Society People’s procuracy sector applauded for anti-corruption efforts Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, has lauded contributions of the people’s procuracy sector in the fight against corruption.

Society National Book Awards 2019 honour scientific works Outstanding books and collections of Vietnam were honoured at a ceremony held last night at Vietnam's national radio station Voice of Vietnam.

Society Quang Tri hosts workshop on peace festival A workshop discussing a plan for organising a “festival for peace” in the central province of Quang Tri, took place in local Dong Ha city on December 27, attracting the participation of managers, experts and researchers on culture and history nationwide.

Society HCM City told to focus efforts on transport Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a strategic solution that could help Ho Chi Minh City address its current challenges and develop a sustainable transport network, which would help create a smart and liveable city, said the director of the municipal Department of Transport, Tran Quang Lam.