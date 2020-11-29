Korean murder suspect arrested in HCM City
A blood-stained pink suitcase was found in the toilet of a rented apartment in HCM City on November 27. (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)
HCM City (VNA) - Police in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28 arrested a Korean man who is suspected of murdering and dismembering his compatriot in a rented house in district 7.
Jeong In Cheol, 35, rented a house in Him Lam Residential Area in Tan Hung ward to run a business. He abruptly cancelled the lease on the rented house some days ago.
On November 27 evening, the landlord found a blood-stained pink suitcase left in the toilet on the second floor of the three-story house and reported it to police.
Police found body parts of a man cut into pieces, wrapped in a black plastic bag and put in the pink suitcase.
Two handsaws and a pair of shears were found at the site and suspected to have been used to chop up the body.
Jeong confessed to police that he killed his compatriot. He lost money from his business and owed a huge debt.
On November 26 evening, Jeong invited the victim, also his friend, a 33-year-old man, to his rented house and plied him with beer.
Once his friend was drunk, Jeong robbed gold and cash worth 200 million VND (8,700 USD) and stole the victim’s car.
The case is under further investigation./.