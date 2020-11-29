Society Unexploded bomb weighing 340kg found on Hanoi’s street An unexploded bomb weighing about 340kg was found at a construction site on Cua Bac street in downtown Hanoi on Saturday evening.

Society Ninh Thuan reports solid achievements in building new-style rural areas The south-central province of Ninh Thuan has done well in developing its rural areas after 10 years of implementing the national programme on building new-style rural areas, according to its steering committee for the programme.

Society Award winning design is the future of PPE A group of teenage scientists have developed a futuristic face mask they hope can be a Personal Protective Equipment game changer.

Society People benefit from Green Annamites Project Nearly 30,000 people have benefited from improved natural resource management and biodiversity conservation thanks to the Green Annamites Project in Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue provinces.