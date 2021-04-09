Korean telecom giant shakes hands with VTVcab to develop music streaming service
Seoul (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s KT Corp. on April 9 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam Television Cable (VTVcab), a subsidiary of Vietnam Television, on cooperation in developing music streaming platform in Vietnam.
Under the MoU, the two sides plan to design a music streaming platform and cooperate in K-pop music distribution and the management of intellectual property.
KT said it plans to provide key technology in developing the service, such as music personalization using artificial intelligence, which is currently used by its media affiliate Genie Music.
Genie Music is the RoK’s second-largest music streaming service operator and a major music distributor.
KT added that it will also expand cooperation with the Vietnamese company in the broader media industry, including internet protocol television and over-the-top media services.
The Korean telecom giant currently operates video streaming service Seezn./.
