Culture - Sports Over 13,000 runners take part in Techcombank HCM City Int’l Marathon More than 13,000 runners from 44 localities nationwide will compete at the 4th Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon, the largest race in Vietnam, heard a press conference held in conjunction with the beginning of the event on April 9.

Culture - Sports Veteran movie stars turn models in ao dai fashion show Fifteen fashion designers across the country will gather to showcase their newest collections of ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) during a fashion show taking place tonight at Thai Hoc yard in the Temple of Literature in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese restaurant named among Asia's best The Anan Saigon, a restaurant that turns street food flavours into contemporary creations, was named Viet Nam's best restaurant in 2021 and 39th in Asia by the website theworlds50best.com on the 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants' list.