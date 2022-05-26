Kovalevskaya Award 2021 presented to two university professors
Two Vietnamese university professors were honoured with the Kovalevskaya Award 2021 for their outstanding achievements in applied sciences at a recent ceremony.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicPresident Ho Chi Minh: Whole life dedicated to nation and people
President Ho Chi Minh was an exemplary of a great communist living a benevolent life, an extraordinary hero of the nation who dedicated his whole life to fighting for the sake of the Vietnamese nation and people.
See more
InfographicDigital transformation index rankings in 2020 for ministries, branches
Digital transformation index (DTI) rankings in 2020 for Vietnam's ministries and branches.
InfographicMade-in-Vietnam satellite Nanodragon launched into outer space
Made-in-Vietnam satellite Nanodragon was successfully launched into outer space on November 9, 2021.
Infographic(Interactive) Da Nang leads rankings in digital transformation index in 2020
The central city of Da Nang topped the Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings in 2020 for localities nationwide in all three key pillars of digital government, digital economy and digital society.
InfographicMade-in-Vietnam satellite Nanodragon
The launch of Made-in-Vietnam satellite Nanodragon, which is scheduled on Oct. 1, has been delayed due to unknown reason.
InfographicVietnam ranks 44th in Global Innovation Index 2021
Vietnam ranked 44th out of 132 countries and economies in the Global Innovation Index 2021 (GII 2021) which was announced by the United Nations' World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) on September 20.