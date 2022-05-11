Trang gained most points in the women’s under-48kg category at Hoai Duc Gymnasium in Hanoi’s Hoai Duc district.



She defeated Su Khin Khin of Myanmar and Vo Thi Thuy Duong of Vietnam, though suffered a loss to Thailand's Kumlert Dung Dara.



In the final, Trang faced Helen Aclopen of the Philippines, who had an identical record in her previous fights leading up to their meet.



Trang faced no difficulty in beating Aclopen to become the first champion of Vietnam at SEA Games 31 on home turf.



Following Trang's victory, Bui Minh Quan, Nguyen Pham Hong Mo and Tran Thuong secured three other gold medals for Vietnam in the men's 81kg, women's 52kg and men's 90kg categories./.

