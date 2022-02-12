Society HCM City welcomes female footballers after historic advance to World Cup finals Two coaches and nine players of the women’s national football team received a warm welcome in Ho Chi Minh City when returning to their city on late February 11, following the team’s first-ever advance to the finals of a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Culture - Sports Winners of 2021 Literature Awards announced The Vietnam Writers’ Association has announced the winners of the 2021 Literature Awards, spread across four categories: Theory and Critics, Poetry-Prose, Children’s Literature, and Translation. Author Truong Dang Dung won the Theory And Critics category for his research on literary texts and the instability of meaning.

Culture - Sports Dragon dancers scale up ambitions in Vietnam Tu Anh Duong Dragon & Lion Dance Art Association, Can Tho City set a record by organizing an event, wherein 4 lion mascots including both males and females performed the dance and drop of scroll on Meihuaquan on pillar, where the lowest pillar measured 1.1 m height and the highest pillar measured 2.5 m in height.