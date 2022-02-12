Kyiv art exhibition marks 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Ukraine diplomatic ties
About 120 paintings by 90 Ukrainian painters depicting the beauty of Vietnam’s nature and people are now on display at an art exhibition in Kyiv to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-Ukraine diplomatic ties (January 23, 1992 – 2022).
Launched on February 10 (local time), the exhibition is organised by the Embassy of Vietnam to Ukraine in collaboration with the association of Ukrainian painters.
In his opening remarks, president of the association of Ukrainian painters Kostiantyn V. Cherniavskyy said the exhibition offers a chance for the public to explore the beauty of both Vietnam and Ukraine because culture and arts are boundless. He said he believes cultural diplomacy remains a bridge between the two countries and makes the world a better place.
Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thach, for his part, highly spoke of the paintings, saying they are special gifts from Ukrainian friends and artists for Vietnam on the special occasion.
A painting is worth more than a thousand words, he said, as it will help bring people from the two countries closer to each other and improve their mutual understanding.
He also briefed the guests about what the two nations have achieved together over the last three decades and later honoured the painters who had sent their works to the exhibition.
The event will run through February 27 and be held in other major cities in Ukraine throughout 2022./.