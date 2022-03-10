Labour markets of Taiwan, RoK, Japan re-opened to Vietnamese workers
Taiwan (China), Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have re-opened their labour makets to Vietnamese labourers and apprentices, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA)’s Department of Overseas Labour Management.
Accordingly, the Japanese government has officially announced the easing of entry restrictions, permitting foreign labourers, international students and family visa holders to enter the country.
The country allows a maximum of 5,000 people to enter per day from March instead of just 3,500 like before.
Japan’s authorities have also allowed online applications for entry permits through the Entrants, Returnees Follow-up System (ERFS), starting from 10am on February 25, 2022.
Regarding the number of Vietnamese guest labourers working abroad in the first months of 2022, the Department of Overseas Labour Management said although foreign markets have begun to resume the reception of Vietnamese workers, requirements for COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control are more stringent.
The quarantine period for both Japanese people and foreigners after entering Japan can be reduced from seven days to three days.
Those who have been vaccinated three doses of COVID-19 vaccines and from a country considered not to be at high risk of the pandemic, will be exempted from quarantine./.