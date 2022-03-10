Society “Vietnamese roses” vigorous in sunny Africa Despite living and working far from their families in difficult circumstances and harsh African weather conditions, female Vietnamese soldiers in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan have performed their assigned tasks well and at the same time demonstrated the merits of Vietnamese women in the minds of local people and international friends.

Society Measures sought to ease difficulties facing Vietnamese community in Russia The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on March 9 held an in-person and online seminar aiming to ease difficulties facing the Vietnamese community in the country.

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau increases inspections to fight IUU fishing Competent agencies in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have regularly conducted unexpected inspections to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.