Society Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension Providing loans with zero percent interest for business owners to pay their workers during the time the businesses have to suspend operation is one of the solutions proposed at a meeting of the Government’s standing members on March 31.

Society Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.

Society Labour ministry discusses ways to ensure social welfare amid COVID-19 The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 to discuss measures to ensure social welfare amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Traffic accidents, deaths, injuries fall in three months The number of traffic accidents and traffic-related deaths and injuries dropped in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting the positive impacts of new stringent alcohol regulations.