Society Over 350 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan More than 350 Vietnamese citizens have returned home safely from Japan on a flight on September 3.

Society Vietnamese expats support Da Nang hospital in combating COVID-19 Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and families with Vietnamese adoptive children in Italy along with Italian friends have donated 4,200 EUR (nearly 5,000 USD) to Da Nang Hospital in the central city of Da Nang for emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

Society Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30 Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until September 30, the Immigration Department has announced.

Society National Day marked in Poland, Austria The Vietnamese Embassy in Poland held a ceremony in Warsaw on September 2 marking the 75th anniversary of National Day and the 70th anniversary of Vietnam – Poland diplomatic ties.