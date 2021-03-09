Travel Ecotourism a boon for southeastern region post-pandemic As tourism has borne the brunt of disruptions caused by COVID-19, ecotourism and resort tourism in southeastern localities are being viewed as priorities to trigger a prompt recovery and sustainable development in the sector.

Destinations Ban flowers blooming under northwestern skies March is a nice time of year to visit Vietnam’s northwest, when the beautiful Ban (Bauhinia) flower season peaks, painting the region white.

Travel Nha Trang - beautiful coastal city Nha Trang coastal city is the political, economic, cultural, sci-tech and tourism centre of Khanh Hoa province. With its long, white sand coast, Nha Trang has been listed one of the most beautiful bays in the world. The city, also known as "Pearl of the Far East", has become an attractive tourist destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

Travel Kien Giang looking to turn eco-tourism into key service sector The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is planning to develop eco-tourism in the U Minh Thuong National Park into an important service sector through making the most appropriate use of the forest’s potential.