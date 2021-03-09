Laguna Golf Lang Co joins network of leading Asian golf courses
Laguna Golf Lang Co in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has become one of Vietnam’s first golf courses to join the network of Asian Tour Destinations.
Laguna Golf Lang Co (Photo: lagunalangco.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – Laguna Golf Lang Co in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has become one of Vietnam’s first golf courses to join the network of Asian Tour Destinations.
To be eligible for its membership, Laguna Golf Lang Co has offered a comprehensive range of facilities and services to its members and guests under tournament-ready conditions all-year-round.
Among the core benefits, Asian Tour members will be able to play and practise at each venue, as well as enjoy direct engagement with the best golfers in the region.
Located within Laguna Lang Co international integrated resort, the 18-hole, par-71 championship course is home of the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, featuring many of the region’s most decorated junior golfers.
Nestled between mountains and sea on a sandy strip of dune land that is perfect for golf, six-time Major champion Sir Nick has described the course as one of the finest pieces of architectural work./.