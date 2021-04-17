Lake Na Hang in northern mountainous province
Located 110km north of Tuyen Quang city, Lake Na Hang is where Gam and Nang rivers meet. Covering a total area of 8,000ha, the lake is surrounded by primitive forests, creating an imposing landscape.
Na Hang lake marina welcomes tourists far and wide (Photo: VNP/ VNA)
The 'Coc Vai Pha' mountain is located in the upstream of the lake in Lam Binh district, Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Limestone mountains create a miniature Ha Long in Na Hang. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Coming to Na Hang, visitors will be surprised by mountains and poetic messages of nature. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The poetic beauty of Lake Na Hang (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The jade-blue water at Lake Na Hang (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Natural waterfall around the lake basin (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The poetic beauty of Mo waterfall - a tourism symbol of Na Hang district (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Typical dishes of Na Hang (Photo: VNP/VNA)