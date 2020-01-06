Society Ministry develops database on Vietnamese land, people The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has unveiled a database on Vietnamese land and people, which is set to serve research and studies.

Society AO/dioxin victims in Soc Trang receive Tet gifts Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Rinh, President of the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA), presented gifts to AO/dioxin victims in Soc Trang province on January 5, during his working trip to the southern region.

Society Truc Lam Zen Monastery inaugurated in Soc Trang province A Truc Lam Zen Monastery was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on January 5 after two years of construction.

Society Hanoi’s 10 outstanding young people to be honoured Ten outstanding young Hanoians will be honoured at a ceremony to be held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s Hanoi chapter on January 7.