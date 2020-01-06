Lam Dong: more schools meet national standard
An additional 21 schools in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have been recognized as meeting national standards.
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Lam Dong (VNA) – An additional 21 schools in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have been recognized as meeting national standards.
According to a decision by the provincial People’s Committee, five kindergartens in Lam Ha and Duc Trong districts and Da Lat city; three primary schools in Lam Ha district and Da Lat city; eight junior high schools in the districts of Da The, Duc Trong, Lam Ha, and Di Linh, and Bao Loc city; and two senior high schools in Bao Loc city and Dam Rong district have satisfied national standards at the first level.
Meanwhile, Anh Dao preschool in Da Lat city, Ly Tu Trong primary school in Duc Trong district and Phan Van Tri junior high school in Bao Loc city met national standards at the second level.
So far, Lam Dong had 433 schools meeting national standards, making up 68.4 percent of the city’s total schools.
Previously, the local education – training sector set the goal to have 70 percent of schools meeting national standards in the 2019-2020 academic year.
There are five criteria for national-standard schools, which concern the number of classes and students, active socio-political organisations; qualified staff and managers; education quality (determined by students’ academic performance); infrastructure; and community involvement.
There are two levels of national-standard schools. The first level requires schools to ensure comprehensive quality. The second, higher level is given to schools that create conditions for students to match the achievements of their counterparts in advanced countries in the region and in the world./.