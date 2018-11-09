Tet gifts granted to disadvantaged students in Lam Dong in the beginning of this year (Source: baolamdong.vn)

– The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is implementing a campaign to raise funds to support poor people and Agent Orange/dioxin victims on the occasion of the upcoming lunar New Year (Tet) festival.Specifically, the locality strives to mobilise money to buy 46,000 gifts worth 300,000-500,000 VND (12.8-21.3 USD).The provincial Red Cross is coordinating with the Vietnam Fatherland Front in guiding cities and districts to carry out the campaign.Beneficiaries of the campaign will be poor households, those living in difficult circumstances, dioxin victims, families of those who rendered service to the nation, and locals affected by natural resources.Along with Tet gifts, the province also plans to help repair or build homes, grant health insurance cards, provide free health check-ups and present cows to beneficiaries.The implementation of the campaign will be complete before November 15.-VNA